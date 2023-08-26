Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group of companies, and Chair of the B20 India Task Force on Energy, Climate and Resource Efficiency has called for a global collaboration to meet net-zero goals.

According to him, climate change is not just a headline “but a reality” and while the world sees this reality unfolding, paradoxically the dependence on fossil fuel is on the rise.

“We are in a race against time navigating geopolitical challenges and energy crisis and striving to uphold our commitments under the Paris Agreement,” Jindal said at the B20 Summit organised by CII as part of India’s G20 Presidency here on Friday.

The billionaire industrialist pointed out that the B20 task force is pushing for global cooperation for net zero transition; as he maintained that the mission to embrace clean energy is universal.

“This is our call for global alliance urging nations and industries to collaborate to innovate and make the next generation of clean energy a tangible reality,” Jindal said adding that “it’s not just about the clean energy”. It’s about a clean future for the supply chain too, he said.

According to Jindal, a ramping up in climate finance was also the need of the hour. This would be “channelised” for “more affordable”. “Capital is the life blood of transformation There is a need for more channelised finance towards green initiatives and more affordable with better financing options that benefit everyone,” he said.

The industrialist also pitched for a just and equitable transition towards clean energy “for all”. “Our move to a green future must be inclusive and resilient, that does not leave any one behind.... guaranteeing energy security to championing affordability,” Jindal said.

He also made a strong pitch for promoting a circular economy where resources will be used wisely, efficiently and in a sustainable manner.

“It is crucial that we harness this opportunity to amplify our collective voice to catalyse change on a global scale. Our quest is a sweeping transition to clean energy. This is not just an energy shift. But a social and societal revolution,” Jindal said during his address.

