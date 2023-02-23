Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Group, was on Thursday named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 and will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) at Monte Carlo in June 2023.

The 7-member jury led by K V Kamath, former Chairman of ICICI Bank, selected Jindal as the EOY 2022 winner for his ‘exceptional entrepreneurial’ journey in scaling the global conglomerate with presence in steel, cement, infrastructure, energy, and paints to revenues of $22 billion, globally employing over 40,000 people.

K P Singh, Chairman Emeritus, DLF Group, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Awards were also announced for nine other categories with the winners representing both mature industries and young entrepreneurs from startups.