Japan’s Toyota Tsusho and Secom Medical System are to set up the second multi-Super specialty hospital, Sakra, in Bengaluru with an investment outlay of ₹1,000 crore.

The new facility, located at Banaswadi, will have 500-bed capacity. The hospital group plans to add 1,000 beds in the next 5 years. The facility is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Sakra World Hospital plans to add 300 beds, as part of its strategy to add 1,000 beds in the upcoming years.

Sakra World Hospital is a collaboration between Japan’s healthcare major Secom Medical System and trading conglomerate Toyota Tsusho.

“The new facility is the extension of our firm commitment towards fulfilling the healthcare needs of the local and international communities,” said Tatsuro Fuse, Executive Director, SECOM Co Ltd, and Chairman, SECOM Medical System Co Ltd, Japan. The group Chief Operating Officer Lovekesh Phasu said the company is in talks to finalise plans to set up a third facility that is likely to have 300 beds. The deal has not been signed yet for the third unit, but the investment pipeline could range between ₹700 crore and ₹800 crore, he added.

With the addition of the new hospital, the group envisages to generate employment for nearly 3,000, of which 2,000 would be on the company payroll and the remaining as contractual employees.

Furthermore, Sakra World Hospital’s leadership team elaborated on the hospital’s NABH accreditation and its implementation of the Kaizen approach for safety protocols and quality care, emphasising their commitment to patient safety and excellence in healthcare delivery. “Our mission is to prioritise patient safety and quality care through rigorous programs, processes and certifications, such as NABH accreditation and Kaizen activities,” said Naoya Matsumi, Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital.