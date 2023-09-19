Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) has bagged an electricity transmission order worth around ₹75.23 crore in Africa.

"The contract worth $9.40 million equivalent to ₹752.38 million by Energy Development Corporation Ltd (EDCL) is for the Rwanda Transmission System Reinforcement and Last Mile Connectivity project," STEL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company is entrusted with the responsibility of providing end-to-end solutions for designing, supplying, and installing 110kv transmission lines connecting the African regions of Rwinkwavu-Kirehe, Gabiro-Nyagatare, and Rulindo-Gicumbi, the statement said.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order is expected to get completed within 18 months.

"This order has enabled us to expand our presence in exports market... Africa, with its vast potential and growing energy demands, remains a region of promising market with enormous growth potential," a company spokesperson said.

New Delhi-based STEL is a steel structure manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy and railways.

