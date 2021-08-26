Sampathkumar P joins Sistema Asia Fund ahead of Fund II launch

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Mid-stage venture capital firm, Sistema Asia Fund (SAF) has announced the induction of ex-VC and tech-entrepreneur Sampathkumar P as a part of the firm’s investment leadership in India. Sampath joins the team as a Senior Partner to lead and manage investments for the soon-to-be launched Fund II by the firm.
He will also be working closely with the team to manage portfolio companies from Fund I as well as portfolio exits. SAF has investments into companies like Infra.Market, Rebel Foods, Uniphore, HealthifyMe, Licious, among others.
Andrey Terebenin, Managing Partner at Sistema Asia Fund said, “Sampath comes with a rich mix of experience in technology, investments and entrepreneurship which are all primarily the pillars of VC industry. His experience will help us add complementary experience to build more value for the stakeholders and also extend further support to our portfolio companies. As we prepare to launch Fund II, we are confident that the complementary experience of our investment leadership will help us identify new and relevant opportunities in the market and expand our scope of investment areas.”
Also read: Value of Indian start-up acquisitions hits seven-year high in 2021, surpassing China
Sampath comes with a wealth of hands-on product and technology experience in Saas, AI/ML, AR/VR and gaming. He started his professional journey as a software developer and moved into product management starting with Yodlee, followed by Oracle and Certus Software in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Sampath moved back to India in mid-2000s to join Vani Kola, Kumar Shiralagi and Vinod Dham in launching NEA-IndoUS Ventures, later renamed to Kalaari Capital. As one of the early VCs in the Indian ecosystem, Sampath has experience of investing, managing and exiting early stage investments across multiple sectors including e-commerce, education, healthcare and software products.
Post the Kalaari stint, he co-founded an ed-tech company focused on early learning, which was acquired by Embibe, now a part of Reliance Jio. His latest stint was as SVP, Product at Embibe.
Also read: Indian start-ups seek laws for app store transactions
Sampath added, “I believe in the ethical and impactful application of technology and its leverage in building sustainable business value and differentiation. I look forward to working with quality entrepreneurs and joining them as a partner towards building great products and large companies serving domestic and global markets out of India.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...