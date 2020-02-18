Sanfe raises Rs 8 crore in Pre-Series A Funding

Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has secured Rs 8 crore in Pre-Series A Funding from a clutch of investors including SucSEED Venture Partners, Titan Capital (an investment arm of Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal), BIRAC, Elixir Pharma and individuals.

The individual investors in the round were Saurabh Chawla (former group CFO of DLF and Executive Director- Finance & Strategy GMR Infrastructure), Shankar Narayanan (former Managing Director and Co-Head Carlyle Asia Growth Partners), Sunil Kumar Singhvi (Managing Partner South Handlooms) and Rohit Chanana (Ex-President Strategy and Finance, Hero Corporate Services).

Sanfe plans to utilise the capital for category disruption, strengthening of the existing team, new product development and brand building, the company said in a statement.

Sanfe is founded by IIT Delhi graduates Archit Aggarwal and Harry Sehrawat.

“The capital infusion will help us in category disruption and strengthen our product development, marketing and distribution,” Archit Aggarwal, founder, Sanfe said.

“Feminine hygiene products market is expected to garner $42.7 billion by 2022. In the Indian feminine hygiene space, Sanfe is expecting a 300 per cent growth by 2022 against the existing industry growth of 21 per cent and we were keen to support them in the journey,” Vikrant Varshney, Managing Partner of SucSEED Venture Partners said.