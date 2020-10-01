Sanjay Bhan back at Hero MotoCorp as Head of Global Business

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
The country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced a round of appointments that include bringing back Sanjay Bhan to a strategic role.
Bhan returns to Hero MotoCorp as Head of Global Business (GB) and will play a key role in the rapid expansion and consolidation of the company in the international markets from immediate effect, said a release.
He had spent over three decades across Sales, After-Sales, Marketing and Parts Business at Hero in his earlier stint.
“This is like a homecoming for me and feels great to be back in the Hero family. I am grateful to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pawan Munjal for giving me this opportunity and eagerly look forward to consolidating the company’s presence in the global markets and expanding into new geographies," he said.
The company said BS Dhanoa has been appointed as a Non-Executive and Independent Director on the board of the company, effective Thursday. A recipient of the Param Vishist Seva Medal, he served as the 25th Chief of the Indian Air Force from January 1, 2017 to September 30, 2019. Prior to that, he headed various sub-committees at the Tri-Service level within the Ministry of Defence and was the ex-Officio Board Member of Defence PSUs such as Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Hero MotoCorp has also strengthened the leadership team in plant operations by appointing new Plant Heads and elevating young talent from within, effective December 1.
These appointments come close on the heels of the first phase of the streamlining process initiated in July, with the objective of creating a bench strength of future leaders.
Rajat Bhargava, formerly Head of Strategy, Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit, was appointed to the newly created Chief of Staff role in the office of Chairman and CEO, while Malo Le Masson, who was the Head of Global Product Planning, was appointed the Head of Strategy.
Ravi Pisipaty, the Head of three plants and the Global Parts Centre, was appointed the Head of Plant Operations, while Mahesh Kaikini, the Head of the Gurugram plant, was appointed Chief Quality Officer, the company added.
