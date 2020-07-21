Hero MotoCorp undertakes sweeping leadership changes

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler company, on Tuesday initiated a process to strengthen its leadership team to create future leaders.

As part of this effort, it has appointed Rajat Bhargava as the Chief of Staff in the office of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pawan Munjal. This is a newly created role. Bhargava has so far been heading Strategy, Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU).

Bhargava joined Hero MotoCorp in November 2013 from McKinsey where he was a Senior Partner. He co-led McKinsey’s Operations and Industrial Practices in India and led the Purchasing and Supply Management Practice in the Asia-Pacific region.

Second, the company appointed Malo Le Masson, currently the Head of Global Product Planning, as Head of Strategy. Masson, who joined Hero MotoCorp in August 2016 as the Head of Global Product Planning, has had an illustrious career spanning different global organisations, including Infiniti Motor Company, the luxury car division of Japanese automaker Nissan, where he was based in Hong Kong.

Third, Ravi Pisipaty, currently Head of three plants and the Global Parts Centre, has been appointed the Head of Plant Operations. He comes with years of experience in the automotive industry and has been with Hero MotoCorp since 2009.

Pisipaty has excelled in Plant Management at Hero MotoCorp for more than a decade, the company said.

Fourth, Mahesh Kaikini, currently the Head of Gurgaon plant, has been appointed Chief Quality Officer. He is a veteran at Hero MotoCorp and has handled diverse roles spanning across manufacturing, project engineering and the New Model Centre.

Lastly, Ashutosh Varma, currently the Head of West Zone for Sales and After Sales, has been appointed the new Head of National Sales. Varma, who joined Hero MotoCorp in 2009, has around 17 years of experience. He has served the organisation in Bihar, Delhi and as the East Zone Head.

“The company will continue to evaluate internal talent within the organisation to identify and groom them for potential leadership positions. These announcements are the first step in this direction and the organisation will continue to build on this platform in future,” Hero MotoCorp said.