Sanjay Goel to lead American Tower’s India operations

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
American Tower Corporation announced that Sanjay Goel has been appointed Executive Vice President and President, Asia-Pacific succeeding Amit Sharma. The appointment will be effective March 16. Sharma will serve as Chairman of the Company’s Asia-Pacific region and as Special Advisor to the CEO until his retirement on July 1.
Sharma joined American Tower in 2007 as Executive Vice President and President, Asia to lead the Company’s strategic expansion into Asia. Under his leadership, American Tower has grown its Indian footprint to nearly 76,000 communications sites.
Goel joins American Tower from Nokia, where he most recently served as President of the Global Services business group and Nokia Operations. In this role, he was responsible for strategy, P&L management and Global Services business operations across more than 100 countries.
Tom Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Tower Corporation, commented, “I’d like to thank Amit for his tremendous contributions over the last 13 years, and wish him well in the future. I am extremely pleased to welcome Sanjay Goel to our executive team, and am confident he will leverage his extensive track record of strong leadership and global business experience to effectively lead our Asia-Pacific business into the future as we continue to drive value for our stockholders.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...