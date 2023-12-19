Sanofi India Ltd has appointed Himanshu Bakshi as General Manager of its consumer healthcare business, from January 15, 2024.

With the aim of building a Fast Moving Consumer Healthcare business, Sanofi India had earlier this year announced that its consumer healthcare business would be demerged into a wholly owned subsidiary - Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd, subject to approvals and sanction by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai.

In over two decades, Bakshi has worked in various roles across commercial, marketing and general management in Indian and multinational companies, Sanofi said. His previous stints include leading diverse teams at Reckitt Benckiser, PepsiCo and Dabur. His most recent stint was with Danone India as its Managing Director, the company said.

Bakshi will be a member of Sanofi India’s leadership team and senior management. He will also be a member of Sanofi’s AMEA (Africa, Middle East & Asia) region leadership team, the company said.