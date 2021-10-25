SASMOS HET Technologies launches dedicated defence division in Bengaluru

Scripting a survival
SASMOS HET Technologies Limited, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer and exporter of aerospace and defence technology products, on Monday announced the launch of its dedicated defence division ‘AVIRATA´ in Bengaluru. Situated at KIADB Aerospace SEZ, Devanahalli, Bengaluru, the division constitutes a platform to meet the global requirement for defence sector, the company claimed.
The new manufacturing and R&D hub SASMOS with an initial investment of $4 million (approx. ₹30 crore) will be dedicated to manufacturing customised product solutions for defence, mission-critical system development, space, nuclear standards, electronic, electrical & electromechanical system design, hardware design, software and fFirmware development, qualification and prototype, embedded system, and other research & development in the sector. Avirata is a Sanskrit name for ‘never-ending’ and signifies SASMOS vision towards creating a platform for the ever-evolving aerospace and defence sector, the company added.
“Avirata is one of the many steps towards building SASMOS as a brand which is synonymous with ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ in defence sector and successfully reiterating the stories of ‘Make in India’ to the Globe. We want to create a niche in defence R&D and manufacturing in India, for the world”, said Chandrashekar HG, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), SASMOS HET Technologies Limited.
The CMD also said that India’s recent manufacturing and export policies have enabled ease of doing business for the sector. ‘The government’s vision to increase exports and minimize imports has paved way for huge opportunities for home-grown companies. Currently, 80 per cent of our revenue comes from exports and with Avirata, we are certain that the volumes will grow multifold in the years to come.’
SASMOS said its business segments range across platforms, from sea to space with capabilities of designing, qualification, and manufacturing of Electrical interconnections for Fighter, Trainer, Surveillance, Cargo, Commercial and Business Aircrafts, Marine Applications, Weapon control Systems, UAV and Satellites, Electromechanical assemblies, and system integrations for control systems in addition to Electronic solutions for armoured vehicles, missiles and aircrafts.
