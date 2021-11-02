Season Two Senior Living acquires Asha Care Homes in Thiruvananthapuram

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Season Two Senior Living has geared up to invest more in the senior living space. Their acquisition, followed by the rebranding of Asha Care Homes, a reputed senior care property in Thiruvananthapuram, under the ‘Season Two’ marked the first leg of their foray into this segment. The property boasts of a capacity to accommodate 35 senior citizens in providing them with the ideal retirement life.
Season Two Senior Living has commenced operations from their latest property in Thiruvananthapuram. Equipped to accommodate 42 members, this senior living home offers world-class facilities and advanced care to its residents.
Season Two Senior Living has also plans to launch facilities in Kochi, the first of which will be a sixty-unit property located in Kakkanad. Their flagship property is taking shape in Aluva, near Rajagiri Hospitals. The mega property will have the capacity to accommodate 720 senior members and is being equipped with top-of-the-line facilities that ensure a comfortable retired life for its residents.
Sajan Pillai, Principal Investor – Season Two Senior Living said ‘Season Two’ was born out of the philosophy that one must never retire from life. It seeks to redefine retirement living in India. After a hectic life of hustle and responsibilities, we want seniors to have a carefree, vibrant and fun-filled second innings in life. We have made significant investments to take this vision forward, and the current launch is just the beginning of that," he said.
After having spent two long decades leading the tech-giant UST Global in the capacity of its CEO, Sajan is now a serial investor based out of the US.
“We aspire to build a 5,000-member senior living community by 2025,” Anjali Nair, COO – Season Two Senior Living said. Furthermore, Season Two is all set to extend its presence to other major urban and semi-urban localities across India by 2022, she adds.
