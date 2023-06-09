State-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has signed a Power Sale Agreement (PSA) with GRIDCO Odisha under which the utility will purchase 600 MW of wind power.

SECI will provide the power under Tranche – XIII of the ISTS (Inter State Transmission System) Connected Wind Power projects scheme. The ISTS scheme of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) allows power generated from a state rich in renewable energy resources to be transmitted to states deficient in such resources.

The agreement between SECI and GRIDCO was signed in Bhubaneswar on Friday, in the presence of Odisha Additional Chief Secretary N. B. Dhal, the MNRE said.

Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission has already given in-principle approval for procurement of 600 MW wind power by GRIDCO. The plant is scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of signing the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with project developers.

The aggregate capacity of 600 MW is likely to be installed by developers based in Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

SECI, a Miniratna Category-I CPSE, is the primary implementing agency of the schemes and projects of MNRE towards fulfilment of India’s international clean energy commitments.

So far, SECI has awarded Renewable Energy (RE) project capacity of over 58 gigawatt (GW). It is also active in setting up projects through its own investments as well as for other public sector entities as a Project Management Consultant (PMC). SECI enjoys an ICRA credit rating of AAA.

GRIDCO is presently engaged in bulk purchase and bulk sale of power to the four distribution companies in Odisha and trading of surplus power through traders to promote exchange of power with neighbouring states in the country.