Shadowfax rolls out $5-mn ESOP buyback plan

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Shadowfax Technologies, a third-party logistics services provider, announced an employee stock options plan (ESOP) buyback program for its employees.
The total value of the ESOP buyback program is estimated at $5 million and is aimed at rewarding its employees as the business recovers to pre-Covid-19 levels. This is the first buyback offering by the company where eligible employees can sell up to 35 per cent of their assigned/vested ESOP shares. Shadowfax employees who have been granted ESOPs and completed more than four years with the company will be eligible to participate in the buyback program, the company said in a statement.
Shadowfax has also announced the appointment of Praharsh Chandra and Gaurav Jaithliya as co-founders, effective December 2020. This move is in the direction to strengthen the leadership team and scale up Shadowfax’s process and quality initiatives. Praharsh and Gaurav are currently Chief of Operations and Chief of Strategy and Investment, respectively.
Praharsh, an ex-ATK consultant and a seasoned e-commerce professional, has helped Shadowfax successfully navigate the highly-competitive hyperlocal and logistics landscape. His expertise and insights have been vital to Shadowfax’s growth and scale. He brings trust, ethics and discipline to the Shadowfax team, while Gaurav leads investment management; he also served Shadowfax as the Chief Financial Officer in the first three years of its inception and effectively steered Shadowfax through a very difficult phase when the market crashed in 2015-16. His deep understanding of finance and the ability to provide strategic direction, have been pivotal in Shadowfax’s fiscal performance.
Speaking on the developments, Abhishek Bansal, co-founder and CEO, Shadowfax, said, “2020 has been a challenging year. But Shadowfax has grown 2X compared to pre-Covid-19 level., We witnessed teams across functions at Shadowfax step up and make an exceptional contribution during this time. We have always believed that our team is one of our strongest assets. Our employees continue to play a key role in the growth journey. The ESOP buyback is our way of reciprocating their efforts and we envisage that it will help unlock value and create wealth for our people.”
“I have known Praharsh and Gaurav for over a decade now and their vision and commitment towards driving the organisation forward have been exemplary. Both of them are key members of the leadership group and have been instrumental in helping us scale new heights. Their elevation to co-founders is a very organic next step for our success and in recognition of their invaluable contribution, as we look ahead to set new benchmarks,” he further added.
Shadowfax, one of the largest crowd-sourced logistics platform, was established in 2015 with the vision of enabling commerce by empowering everyone, everywhere. Its tech-driven platform caters to the logistics needs of brands across verticals such as food, grocery, pharma, and e-commerce by providing a speedy and reliable solution, right from first mile movement to doorstep delivery. Having raised $100 million to date from marquee investors, the company currently services over 500 cities, covering over 7,000 pin codes, has over 1.5 lakh delivery network partners and delivers over five lakh orders per day.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Companies with a consistently high return on equity are strong earnings compounders and merit attention
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
₹1376 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360134013901405 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Recovering from a stroke, a businessman rekindles his childhood passion for coins and stamps and builds up a ...
Memory is a trolley bag that we have to drag behind us for the rest of our lives
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...