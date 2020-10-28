Shapoorji Pallonji wins contract for Telangana Secretariat complex

Construction company Shapoorji Pallonji has outbid L&T for the construction contract of the proposed ₹600 crore-Telangana Secretariat complex.

Following the technical and financial bids, Shapoorji Pallonji has been chosen L1, according to sources.

Of the several companies who evinced interest in the bidding process being handled by the Roads and Buildings department, it received bids from construction majors L&T and Shapoorji Pallonji at the end of the deadline.

The department had to reschedule the tender process couple of times because of technicalities as well as the floods in the GHMC area.

The tenders were invited for the construction of the new integrated complex with a built up area of six lakh square feet. The old buildings in the Secretariat complex located at Saifabad overlooking the Husainsagar Lake were demolished to pave way for the construction of a new one.

The cost of the project is expected to be around ₹600 crore as the new complex is expected to be completed within 12 months, sources said.