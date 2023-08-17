Shiprocket, an e-commerce enablement platform, has collaborated with Skye Air, a SaaS-based drone delivery solution provider to deliver shipments via drones.

The partnership enables faster order fulfillment within urban traffic congestion with the help of Skye Air’s autonomous drone logistics solutions. By integrating drones with highly adaptable on-demand interfaces, Skye Air seeks to minimise disruptions to partner operational processes, thereby enhancing shipping capabilities and ensuring unparalleled customer satisfaction for both B2B and B2C operations.

This partnership will debut in Gurugram with over five drones. The introduction of drone delivery services will not only provide Shiprocket sellers with the ability to offer same-day and next-day deliveries but also revolutionise the entire delivery process, making it more efficient, eco-friendly, and customer-centric, said the company.

“Shiprocket is on a mission to empower Indian merchants with inclusive, tech-driven solutions to ease their business operations. Our collaboration with Skye Air represents a significant step towards achieving that goal and propelling the e-commerce landscape towards future advancements throughout India. By introducing drone delivery services in Gurgaon, we are redefining the future of e-commerce and providing our sellers with a competitive edge in the market,“ said Saahil Goel, Co-Founder & CEO of Shiprocket.

The partners will enable merchants to opt for drone delivery just like any other logistics service. Central to this partnership is Skye Air’s one-click, plug-and-play solution that connects fleets with unmanned airspace, ensuring compliance and safety.

“Skye Air is dedicated to revolutionising drone delivery and making it a mainstream logistics solution in India, and our collaboration with Shiprocket is a significant step in that direction,” said Ankit Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Skye Air.