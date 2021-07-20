Singareni Collieries employee retirement age to be hiked to 61 years

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today approved a proposal to increase the retirement age of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd from 58 years to 61 years.

In tune with the assurance given to the representatives of Singareni, and based on the requests made by the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham, Coal Belt area MLAs for enhancement of the retirement age, the Chief Minister has approved the proposal.

The proposal will be put forth at the Singareni Collieries Board meeting on July 26 for a formal approval of the increase in retirement age to 61 years.

About 43,899 employees of Singareni will benefit from the decision.

The Colliery has made big strides in the past seven years after Telangana formation with its turnover going up from ₹12,000 crore to ₹27,000 crore last year.

The Chief Minister has instructed Singareni CMD N Sridhar to decide on the date for the implementation of the new retirement age in the Board meeting to be held on July 26.

The Chief Minister also decided to set up Singareni medical college in Ramagundam Assembly segment. Orders in this regard will be issued shortly.