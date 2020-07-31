Singareni Collieries plans 800-MW solar power project

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Singareni Collieries Company Limited has outlined plans to set up 800 MW of solar power projects in Telangana, which includes 500 MW of floating solar capacity, across its reservoir in thermal plant and other water bodies.
Commissioning a 30-MW solar power plant, its second such plant under the Phase I, N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries, said, “Singareni is trying to set up 800 MW of solar power in the State, including floating solar plants across phases.”
The colliery is planning to construct of 500 MW of floating solar power plants on the large water bodies in Telangana. A proposal has been drafted with the help of TS Renewable Energy Development Corporation and the proposal submitted to the State permission. Along with the permission, agreements would be made for the sale of power.
“As part of the 300 MW solar power plants taken up for construction by Singareni, 30 MW solar plant has been syncronised. It forms part of the 129 MW solar power plants planned in the first phase,” he said.
The Colliery expects the 50 MW unit at Ramagundam and 30 MW unit at Illandu will be operational within two months. Though the construction had slowed down due to the Covid-led lockdown, the Manuguru plant of 30 MW was completed by taking all precautions.
The Manuguru project is located on 150 acres with an investment of ₹125 crore. It has one lakh solar panels at the plant. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited executed the solar plant work.
Adani has been awarded the contract to construct 90 MW capacity solar plant in the second phase wherein plants at Bhoopalapalli (10MW), Mandamarri bellampalli (43MW) and Kothagudem 37 will be completed by the year end.
The management has already started exercise for the third phase solar power plant construction. In this phase, floating solar power plants are planned at Singareni thermal power plant water reservoir and also on Dorli open cast quary reservoir. Tenders would be called for the third phase and contractor finalised.
