Singareni Collieries shuts work today

All mines and offices of the-State-owned The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd will be closed on Sunday on account of 'Janatha curfew' call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per orders of the State Chief Minister of K Chandrashekhar Rao, N Sridhar, CMD of SCCL declared that the company will refrain from taking up any work and mining operations.

In response to the ‘Janatha cerfew’, the SCCL management decided that all the 18 open cast, 27 underground mines and all departments will remain closed on March 22, the CMD ordered.

Usually, even though Sunday is a holiday, operations in all opencast mines and in some underground mines continue. But in view of measures taken by the Government, to control the spread of novel corona virus, the company management decided to halt all the operations of the company today. This includes the contract works in opencast mines. Only emergency services will be functional.

The management of the company requested all the employees and their families to stay at their homes from 6 am on March 22 till 6am on March 23 (Monday).

In appreciation of all the doctors and other professionals who are fighting against corona virus, it is decided that everyone would clap at 5 pm on March 22 (Sunday).

The company management requested all the employees to follow various precautionary measures suggested by the Government to control the spread of corona virus and to stay alert and healthy.