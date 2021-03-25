Singareni gets Ministry’s nod for mining in forest land in Odisha

The Forest Advisory Committee of the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests has granted permission for the transfer of 783 hectares forest land to Singareni Collieries Company Limited at the Naini block in Odisha, according to a statement from the coal company.

Of the 912.7 hectares required for Naini block, 783 hectares is forest land and had to be transferred to Singareni for mining work to start.

Other permissions relating to environment clearance are expected to be obtained smoothly as the main permission was related to the transfer of forest land, which has been completed. The mining company has submitted all the guarantees needed for environment clearance.

The company expects to secure other clearances by June. Following approvals from public at the public opinion meeting on the on project held at Angulu district, the company plans to to start over-burden removal from October and also coal extraction simultaneously.