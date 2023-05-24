Good Glamm Group-backed Sirona India has acquired Bleü, a vegan condom brand in an all-cash deal marking its foray in the sexual wellness category. Sirona is the leading femtech brand, known for its feminine hygiene products.

Sirona plas to grow the Bleu business 10x on marketplace and D2C by March 2025. “The target is to make Bleu (sexual wellness category of Sirona) a ₹100-crore brand by 2025 contributing to 15-20% of the overall sales of Sirona.,” the statement added.

Bleü was established in 2019 and focuses on eco-friendly production free from chemicals like parabens, glycerine, benzocaine and nitrosamines.

“This acquisition is directly in line with Sirona’s goal of offering an ecosystem of feminine care. With the acquisition of Bleü, Sirona forays into the sexual wellness category with a strong product and differentiated offering,” the statement added.

Deep Bajaj, Co-Founder of Sirona said on the acquisition, “Sirona is known for its category-defining products in the intimate and menstrual hygiene categories. As a brand we are women-first, offering solutions for their unaddressed problems. With this acquisition, we add India’s first vegan condoms to our portfolio. Condoms have traditionally been targeted toward men. However, Bleü condoms talk to women, which is what caught our attention . Bleu is made keeping in mind women and their needs. Komal has put in a lot of hard work in creating this brand, has customer validation and we hope to scale it further.”

Komal Baldwa, Founder, Bleu Condoms, added, “This is a significant milestone for us, as it allows us to leverage Sirona’s extensive expertise and resources to expand reach and impact. Together with Sirona, we aim to revolutionize the sexual wellness industry and continue to empower individuals to make conscious choices about their well-being.”