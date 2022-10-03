State-run GAIL on Monday said that Sandeep Kumar Gupta has assumed the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the country’s largest gas utility.

Before joining GAIL, he held the position of Director (Finance), from August 2019, on the Board of Indian Oil Corporation. Gupta has a wide experience of over 34 years in the oil and gas Industry and has handled finance and accounts F&A, treasury, pricing, international trade, optimisation, information systems, corporate affairs, legal, risk management, GAIL said in a statement.

Addressing the company’s employees, Gupta said that GAIL is aligned with the government’s vision of having a gas-based economy wherein the share of natural gas in the energy mix is to be taken to 15 per cent by year 2030.

Strong presence

He further added that the firm has carved out a robust petrochemical expansion move to further strengthen its business. GAIL is operating gas processing units and LPG transmission networks, producing LPG and liquid hydrocarbon products, it added.

It also has considerable presence in renewable energy like solar and wind, and endeavours in new energy segments like hydrogen production, CBG, shipping, small scale LNG liquefaction, gas /LNG storage, bunkering to create a future energy landscape, he added.

The company which had started with a single pipeline project in 1984, now owns and operates a truly diversified business portfolio including over 14,500 km of natural gas pipeline network, and an LNG sourcing portfolio of around 14 mtpa.