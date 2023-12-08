Sky Gold, one of the leading business-to-business jewellery manufacturing and marketing companies, has raised ₹106 crore through allotment of shares and warrants on preferential basis.

The board has approved an allotment of 23,32,800 equity shares on a preferential basis and equity share warrants of 1,76,400 equity share at ₹425 each.

Some of the prominent investors include Ashish Kacholia, Bengal Finance and Investments, Acron Consultants LLP, Narayana Trading and Investments and Jinesh Shah.

Mangesh Chauhan, Managing Director, Sky Gold, said this year has been an exceptional year for the company with the mainboard migration followed by investments from marquee investors and growth potential. Securing this additional capital for growth will enable the company to expand, foster innovation, and explore new geographies, he added.

Established in 2008, Sky Gold is primarily involved in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of gold jewellery. It operates under a B2B model, primarily supplying its products to mid-range jewellers and boutique stores, which, in turn, retail these items through both online platforms and physical stores.

It specialises in 22 Karat gold jewellery, offering a diverse array of designs tailored to cater to the discerning tastes of the end consumer.