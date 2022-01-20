Fintech firm Slice signs up as principal sponsor for Mumbai Indians, announces 3 year partnership

Homegrown fintech platform slice on Thursday announced a three-year partnership with Mumbai Indians, the cricket team in the Indian Premier League, making its debut in sports sponsorship. As part of the deal, slice’s logo will appear on the front of all Mumbai Indians’ official jerseys.

Rajan Bajaj, Founder-CEO, slice, said, “There is definitely zero correlation between a financial product and a cricket team. However, there are a lot of similarities between two teams who are relentlessly seeking for championship.”

‘Passion, focus, persistency’

“Being the most successful team in the IPL with five titles to its name, Mumbai Indians inspires not only millions of its fans but also entrepreneurs like me with the team’s passion, focus and persistent spirit. It’s the shared hunger for winning and excellence that bring us together. With cricket being at the heart of the Indian culture, we will together bring more excitement to this vibrant culture as well as take it to all the cricket lovers around the world,” said Bajaj.

Mumbai Indians’ spokesperson said, “We wanted to partner with a brand with whom we shared common values. Innovation, technology and a fan-centric approach are core values for Mumbai Indians as well as slice. We both share the vision of offering our fans a world-class experience with the drive and enthusiasm to be the best.”

“It is truly about making a difference in the way cricket and financial products are perceived by our millennial and Gen Z fanbase,” the spokesperson added.

UPI product soon

Slice entered into the country’s unicorn club in November 2021 after raising $220 million in its Series-B fundraise co-led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners.

The company offers a prepaid Visa card called slice super card, which allows users to enjoy credit card-like benefits, along with building their credit score. It aims to launch its UPI product in 2022 and further enhance the payments experience of the millennials and Gen-Z in India.