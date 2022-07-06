Small Indian cities are big markets for Lamborghini 

Lamborghini, the maker of some of the world’s most expensive cars, saw buyers from three new Indian cities, that had never seen a Lamborghini speed down the road on their streets, line up to take the delivery of the car this year.

Shillong, Udupi and Daman, were the new cities added by the Italian carmaker to its list in the first six months of this year, highlighting the growing market for such highly aspirational products outside of the large metros.

While Lamborghini has showrooms only in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru its customers are far and wide. The super car brand has found buyers in Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ajmer, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Guwahati, Madurai, Salem, Trichy, Vizag, Kozhikode and Kochi to name a few.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India, said, “Every month, we are adding a new city to the list. The share of non-metros used to be single digit, but today, they are contributing not just double digit but a good double digit.”

Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, Lamborghini had its best-ever year in India. It sold 69 cars in the country beating its previous best of 52 cars clocked in 2019. Much of that growth was fuelled by buyers from tier 2 and 3 cities helped by a brand and product promotional programme run under the banner ‘Lamborghini in your city’.

“Wealth is not concentrated only in the metros of India. Under the programme, we reached out to more than 100 cities in the last four years. The result is that there are more Lamborghini than ever in these markets,” Agarwal added.

There has been a notable rise in the number of women buyers, too, for the brand, making it device further campaigns and events to improve on reach to women.

“Looking at 2020, 2021, 2022 we have had a consistent rise in women buyers. Their share is small, but yes, we have seen growth. The Urus (SUV) is helping us in this because it is a much more versatile car which can be used for every day purpose,” Agarwal added.

The first six months of the current year has been positive for Lamborghini in terms of order intakes and meeting delivery timelines, according to Agarwal. “The environment is very uncertain and challenging. However, it does give us confidence and momentum. We will see consistent growth in 2022,” Agarwal added.