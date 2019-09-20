Companies

SmartFarms Agritech plans to raise $ 1.5 mn in pre-Series A round

Updated on September 20, 2019 Published on September 20, 2019

SmartFarms Agritech is in discussions with a clutch of investors to raise $1.5 million in a pre-Series A round, even as the company has raised an undisclosed amount from a number of angel investors.

The company intends to raise its pre-Series A round by the end of this year, it said in a statement. New Delhi-based SmartFarms Agritech is an agricultural products distribution platform.

Leading the investment was Sunkara Subba Rao, a Delhi-based angel investor, while Renous Consulting was the adviser to the deal. The company intends to use the funds for operations and expansion purposes, and hiring senior management personnel.

venture capital
