Healthy snacking brand Farmley has raised $6.7 million in a Pre-Series B round of funding led by BC Jindal Group with participation from existing investors DSG Consumer Partners, Omnivore and Alkemi Partners.

The new round will help Farmley deepen its presence across the offline retail touchpoints and intensify brand-building efforts. Founded in 2017, the company said it has crossed ₹300 crore ARR, growing by over 400 per cent over the last 2 years and has also turned EBITDA positive.

Akash Sharma, Co-founder, Farmley said, “This new round of investment brings us a step closer to our mission of becoming a household brand and contributing to a healthier world. These funds will play a pivotal role in fuelling our product innovation efforts, in diversifying distribution channels and in amplifying the brand-building efforts. We would like to make people’s snacking experiences more wholesome by operating on consumer-first principles.”

The brand offers a wide variety of over 100 products, ranging from everyday dry-fruit essentials, trail mixes, and healthy snacking options to more innovative offerings like a 100 per cent natural dessert range derived from dry fruits and extruded munchies made from makhana flour, said the company. Farmley recently welcomed former Indian Cricket Captain Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador.

Alka Goel from Alkemi Growth Capital said, “Farmley is emerging at the forefront when it comes to offering wholesome and innovative snacking options to consumers. Consumers love their products and various options that they provide around healthy snacking. We at Alkemi are inspired by the Farmley team’s aspiration to become the most loved healthy snacking brand. Their journey so far has been phenomenal and we cannot wait for the world to try their products.”

