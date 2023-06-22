Ammu, Thala, Kutty, Papa, and Pappu are among Chennai’s most popular nicknames, said a survey by Snapchat, the visual messaging app for friends and family. The research was released in partnership with YouGov on Indian nickname culture, uncovering a national fascination with nicknames.

The research revealed some of the most popular nicknames in the country are Sonu, Babu, Macha, Shona, and Pinky. The study also inspired two new Nickname-themed Augmented Reality (AR) Lens on Snapchat — ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ and ‘My Nickname’.

This first interactive AR Lens called ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ includes five bespoke designs featuring India’s favourite nicknames. For the first time, Indians can customise the ‘My Nickname’ lens to create their very own nickname.

From Guddu, Sunny, and Tinku to Angel and Baby, the new custom nickname AR experience has been purpose-built by Snapchat to allow users to celebrate their nicknames proudly and share them with their loved ones, said the company release.

Youth’s preferences

The survey revealed that the majority of Indian Gen Zs and young Millennials love to use their nicknames online. The reasons for this, besides keeping names snappy, are to seem cool, to safeguard their privacy, and because nicknames can be easier to remember. Unsurprisingly, data shows that over 96 per cent of Indians have used a nickname at some point in their lives.

More than half of the respondents said that they have had three or more nicknames at some stage in their lives. Contrary to popular belief, nicknames are also a matter of pride, as only 15 per cent say they are embarrassed to use their nicknames publicly.

The survey further revealed that Indians use nicknames to build deeper connections and validate relationships. In the survey, 67 per cent of Indians revealed that they use nicknames to feel closer to someone. This reiterates the emotional connection and cultural attachment associated with the concept of nicknaming in India, the release said.