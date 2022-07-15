hamburger

Solar corporate funding dropped by 11% in first half of 2022: Mercom Capital  

Isha Rautela | Updated on: Jul 15, 2022

FILE PHOTO: Workers install photovoltaic solar panels at the Gujarat solar park under construction in Charanka village, in Patan district of the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo | Photo Credit: AMIT DAVE

Inflation, higher interest rates and supply chain issues hit fundraising in the solar sector, says the report

The total corporate funding for the solar sector including venture capital funding, public market, and debt financing, in the first half of 2022 stood at $12 billion, which was 11 per cent lower compared to the $13.5 billion raised in 1H 2021, according to a report by Mercom Capital Group.

“The current state of the economy —inflation, higher interest rates, supply chain issues — has started to impact fundraising in the solar sector. Even though the first half numbers held up, there was a pronounced slowdown from Q1 to Q2. Besides venture and private equity funding, all other areas experienced a decline in financing activity,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO, Mercom Capital Group.

Public market financing

Solar public market financing in 1H 2022 came to $3.3 billion in eight deals, 10 per cent lower compared to $3.7 billion in 13 deals in 1H 2021. Announced solar debt financing activity in 1H 2022 ($5 billion in 30 deals) was 39 per cent lower compared to the first half of 2021 when $8.2 billion was raised in 32 deals.

In 1H 2022, five securitisation deals totaled $1.4 billion, a 26 per cent decrease compared to $1.9 billion raised in seven deals in 1H 2021. Cumulatively, over $12 billion has been raised through securitisation deals since 2013.

Venture capital

In H1 FY22, venture capital funding activity rose 125 per cent with $3.7 billion in 53 deals compared to the $1.6 billion raised in 26 deals in the first half of 2021.

Of the $3.7 billion raised in VC funding, 89 per cent went to solar downstream companies, with $3.3 billion in 39 deals. The top VC deals in 1H 2022 were: Intersect Power - $750 million, Palmetto -$375 million, Agilitas Energy - $350 million, Sun King - $260 million, Guangdong Gaojing Solar Energy Technology- $251 million, and Ignis - and $237 million.

Merger and acquisition

In 1H 2022, a total of 53 solar M&A transactions were made compared to 54 transactions in 1H 2021. The top deal was by Macquarie Asset Management, a consortium with British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) and MEAG, which acquired Reden Solar from InfraVia Capital Partners and Eurazeo for an enterprise value of $2.72 billion.

There were 148 project acquisitions for 38 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects compared to 136 project acquisitions totaling 40 GW last year.

Mercom Capital Group, a global clean energy communications and consulting firm, released its report on funding and M&A activity for the solar sector in the second quarter and the first half of 2022.

Published on July 15, 2022
