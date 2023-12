Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd informed the exchanges that the company has received approval from the Karnataka Excise Department for the supply of premium beer brands – Hunter, Blackfort, and Woodpecker – to the State of Tamil Nadu.

The company’s stock surges by 4.52 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹298 as of 1:19 pm on Monday.

