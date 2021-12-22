Soman’s group ventures into study-abroad services

Scaling the population peak in India
Having successfully completed 25 years of service in outbound tourism and pioneering, India’s first group tour company to the US since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Soman’s group, the leading outbound tourism company in Kerala, has ventured into study-abroad services.
Soman’s Global Education, the new company floated by the group during its silver jubilee celebrations, was inaugurated by actress Manju Warrier in Kochi on Wednesday.
Also read: Braving Covid, first tourist group fly from Kochi to US
Jeena, Managing Director, Soman’s Global Education, said it is the wide and deep hands-on experience the company has gathered in organising outbound tours that has inspired it to venture into study abroad services.
“So far, we have serviced more than 3.5 lakh tourists in the outbound sector and the trust we enjoy from this growing community will be a strong base for our new venture,” MK Soman, Managing Director, Soman’s Leisure Tours, added.
In the first phase, Soman’s Global Education will offer higher education programmes in universities across UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, US, Germany and CIS countries including Russia in management, medicine, engineering, law, marketing and humanities, among others. More than offering quality education programmes, Soman’s will also focus on ensuring integrated services to the student community including safe and comfortable stay, food, transportation and recreation facilities, Jeena said.
Beyond taking admissions, the company will ensure personalised care on students’ healthcare requirements, scholarships, visa assistance, foreign exchange, travel insurance, airport pickups and other such small and big issues faced by Indian students abroad.
