Sonata Software to further expand relationship with Microsoft

Global IT services and technology solutions company Sonata Software proposes to expand its 30-year-old relationship with Microsoft across geographies, technologies, and industries, making further investments ‘to derive maximum advantage from a huge and growing market opportunity.’
Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software, said that this relationship is one of Sonata’s most important in its journey so far. “What has helped us succeed is our understanding of Microsoft’s vision, and our investments in acquiring companies, building skills and capabilities to align and execute to that vision.”
Currently, Sonata not only provides services to Microsoft across product engineering, customer support and internal IT applications, but has a deep global relationship across continents, industries and services.
Sonata has aligned continuously to Microsoft’s strategy and made investments proactively. Today, its global go-to-market strategy based on proprietary digital transformation concept, Platformation, is totally aligned to the Microsoft digital transformation strategy, a company spokesman said.
This has been done through a variety of initiatives from working closely with product engineering teams of Microsoft to leverage the knowledge for building deep expertise, build industry-leading technology practices around platform engineering on Azure and Dynamics 365, and providing engineering services to ISVs wanting to migrate to the Microsoft platform.
Sonata has continued to invest and grow in IPs like Brick & Click, Modern Distribution, Commodity Trading and Risk Management (CTRM), connected field services, franchisee retail and project accounting for the services industry.
PVSN Raju, Chief Delivery Officer, said that Sonata is certified across 18 Microsoft offerings, and is among a select list of global partners that have achieved specialised accreditations in many, which are critical to Microsoft’s growth plans, such as Windows Virtual Desktop and Azure certifications.
Sonata established its first US development facility in Redmond to get closer to Microsoft and enable deeper engagement and entered into a partnership with a Denmark-based consulting firm to implement end-to-end Dynamics 365 solutions in the region.
The recent strategic acquisition of Australia-based Scalable Data Systems and US-based Sopris Systems has significantly augmented their Microsoft Dynamics 365 capabilities across the areas of F&O and field service, respectively, the spokesman said.
Scalable Data Systems’ IP for the commodities trading industry and Sopris’ capabilities in field service, one of the fastest growing areas of Dynamics 365, has helped in taking Microsoft solutions to customers in newer segments.
With Microsoft’s increased focus on industry-led go-to-market, Sonata has aligned its cloud and data services to its unique Platformation model of digital transformation. Its consulting services are now aligned to the catalyst business transformation services of Microsoft, the spokesman added.
It continues to look at an inorganic strategy aligned to its Microsoft alliance-led growth strategy focused on both geographic expansion and technology expansion on cloud and data-led acquisition. Ranganath Puranik, Chief Growth Officer, said that “At 30, we are just beginning to tango and the goal of the tango is perfect harmony with one’s partner.”
