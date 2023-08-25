Soon, one can reserve tables in restaurants using the Swiggy app. The company is currently running a pilot that allows customers to book table reservations across 200 restaurants in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Pune, according to Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace, Swiggy.

Food Marketplace is the largest platform within Swiggy, followed by grocery (Instamart), Dineout and Genie, he said.

“As a leader in the dining out space, the table reservation feature on Swiggy Dineout is a long-standing ask from customers,” he told businessline.

The acquisition of Dineout last year has proven to be a pivotal move for Swiggy. The integration has enabled Swiggy to cater to both food delivery and dining out needs, resulting in over 21,000 restaurant partners across 34 cities, he said.

“Recently, food delivery business turned profitable (as of March) within nine years, making it a global milestone in the industry,” said Kapoor who joined Swiggy a year ago.

Kapoor said in the last 12 months, around one lakh restaurants across India came on board Swiggy to take the total number of restaurants in the platform to 2.80 lakhs. Over 1,20,000 are small and medium-sized restaurants.

“We strongly believe it is still very early days in India’s journey of eating out and food delivery, and are very sanguine about the growth potential over the next two decades. We will continue to make responsible and measured interventions to fuel further growth in food delivery,” he said.