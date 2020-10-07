South Central Railway speeding upgrade of track parameters in GQ/GD routes

Mi Watch Revolve: Long battery life for the active
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
South Central Railway has taken up the task of upgrading maximum permissible speed in the sections of Golden Quadrilateral/Golden Diagonal (GQ/GD) routes.
The sections that come under GQ/GD routes over SCR jurisdiction include Balharshah - Kazipet - Vijayawada - Gudur,Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam and Wadi- Gooty - Renigunta sections. The existing maximum permissible speed between Balharshah - Kazipet - Vijayawada and Kazipet -Secunderabad is 120 km/ph, while it is 110 km/ph between Vijayawada - Gudur and Wadi -Gooty - Renigunta sections. These routes are under the process of speed upgradation up to 130 km/ph as per the directives of Railway Board.
To measure the track parameters, RDSO/Lucknow is conducting oscillation trials through Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) consisting of 24 coaches of all classes.
In addition to track parameters, other areas like signaling aspect, traction distribution equipment, locomotive and coach fitness will also be checked and recorded.
These trials were conducted in July between Balharshah -Kazipet - Secunderabad and Gooty - Renigunta sections. The works pertaining to upgradation of these routes like heavier rails, improvement of curves, gradients and other components in these routes are under fast pace as these double-line sections are already having double distant signal and are electrified. About 260 meters Long-welded rail panels are laid to improve track structure.
Now, oscillation trials with COCR are being carried out from October 4-7 in the remaining sections of Kazipet - Vijayawada - Gudur and Wadi - Gooty sections. Track strengthening and infrastructure enhancement are already in progress in these sections to meet the specified standards.
On completion of the speed trials and its related works, a detailed report will be submitted to Commissioner Railway Safety, Secunderabad circle for obtaining necessary permissions to enhance the maximum permissible speed of all these routes to 130 Km per hour.
Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, said that the enhancement of speed in these important sections of Golden Quadrilateral/Golden Diagonal routes will boost the operation of passenger and freight trains. The running time of passenger services can be drastically reduced and will pave the way to run more trains.
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...