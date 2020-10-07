South Central Railway speeding upgrade of track parameters in GQ/GD routes

South Central Railway has taken up the task of upgrading maximum permissible speed in the sections of Golden Quadrilateral/Golden Diagonal (GQ/GD) routes.

The sections that come under GQ/GD routes over SCR jurisdiction include Balharshah - Kazipet - Vijayawada - Gudur,Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam and Wadi- Gooty - Renigunta sections. The existing maximum permissible speed between Balharshah - Kazipet - Vijayawada and Kazipet -Secunderabad is 120 km/ph, while it is 110 km/ph between Vijayawada - Gudur and Wadi -Gooty - Renigunta sections. These routes are under the process of speed upgradation up to 130 km/ph as per the directives of Railway Board.

To measure the track parameters, RDSO/Lucknow is conducting oscillation trials through Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) consisting of 24 coaches of all classes.

In addition to track parameters, other areas like signaling aspect, traction distribution equipment, locomotive and coach fitness will also be checked and recorded.

These trials were conducted in July between Balharshah -Kazipet - Secunderabad and Gooty - Renigunta sections. The works pertaining to upgradation of these routes like heavier rails, improvement of curves, gradients and other components in these routes are under fast pace as these double-line sections are already having double distant signal and are electrified. About 260 meters Long-welded rail panels are laid to improve track structure.

Now, oscillation trials with COCR are being carried out from October 4-7 in the remaining sections of Kazipet - Vijayawada - Gudur and Wadi - Gooty sections. Track strengthening and infrastructure enhancement are already in progress in these sections to meet the specified standards.

Awaiting approval

On completion of the speed trials and its related works, a detailed report will be submitted to Commissioner Railway Safety, Secunderabad circle for obtaining necessary permissions to enhance the maximum permissible speed of all these routes to 130 Km per hour.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, said that the enhancement of speed in these important sections of Golden Quadrilateral/Golden Diagonal routes will boost the operation of passenger and freight trains. The running time of passenger services can be drastically reduced and will pave the way to run more trains.