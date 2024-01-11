South Korean firm Simmtech will be setting up a unit to support semiconductor ecosystem at Sanand near Ahmedabad at a cost of ₹1,250 crore said, Union minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

“South Korean firm Simmtech Co Ltd has signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a plant near the Micron plant at Sanand. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor substrate,” Vaishnaw said while addressing media persons at the Vibrant Gujarat summit at Gandhinagar.

Simmtech has been allotted 30 acres at Sanand. “They will start working in the next three-odd months,” he added. This is the second semiconductor plant to be announced in Gujarat. The first semiconductor unit is being set up by Micron Technology. “As per schedule, the first chip will be produced from the Sanand factory in December 2024,” the minister said.

Vaishnaw said the semiconductor fab unit proposed to be set up at Dholera by the Tata Group will be much bigger in scale than the Micron plant. “The project evaluation is under progress and once it is completed the investment figures can be revealed,” he said adding that Tata will bring in technical partners for the project.

The minister said Namtech will train technicians for the semiconductor industry in Gujarat, while IIT Gandhinagar will be made the centre of excellence for semiconductor research and development.