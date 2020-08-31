Spencer’s Retail appoints health advisors across hyper stores

Spencer’s Retail has launched health & wellness initiative across its hyper format stores. Under the initiative, the company has appointed health and wellness advisors across hyper stores to provide information to consumers on health and immunity benefits of various food items.

This apart, it also plans to bring renewed focus on super foods, age-old immunity and health foods across its stores.

According to Devendra Chawla, MD & CEO Spencer’s Retail & Natures’s Basket, advisors have undergone training conducted by nutritionists from Dr Lal PathLabs on health and immunity building benefits of various food items across multiple categories including fruits and vegetables, fish & meat, groceries, staples and other FMCG products. Information offered to consumers is not only restricted to calorie content but also talks about nutritional benefits, impact on immunity, optimum serving size, various consumption options, possible substitutes and overall health benefits.

“Our consumer’s overall well-being and safety has been at the heart of our focus during these times. Taking the mission ahead, we have launched the health and wellness initiative, enabling our consumers to not just seek information regarding products available at our stores that help in building their immunity and overall well-being through dedicated advisors appointed at stores, but also seek one-on-one teleconsultation through certified nutritionists in partnership with Dr Path Labs,” said a press statement issued by the company.

With a view to bringing renewed focus on super foods, age-old immunity and health foods, the company has identified a portfolio of over 450 health and immunity boosting products and communications emphasising the health benefits of these products have been denoted across hyper stores.

These also include advisories on age-old common products such as garlic, ginger, honey, turmeric, apple, tilapia, rice, neem, bramhi that are considered good for building overall immunity.