SpiceJet, Boeing and CSIR-IIP team up on sustainable aviation fuel

Hyderabad, March 25

SpiceJet, Boeing and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) have joined hands to explore opportunities for the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the Indian aviation industry. This collaboration is a part of the organisations’ commitment to help reduce carbon emissions, contributing to the Indian Government’s environmental goals. The collaboration was announced at the on-going Wings India 2022 civil aviation conference here on Friday.

“This expanded work with Boeing, with whom we already share a strong partnership through the highly efficient 737 MAX, along with the Indian Institute of Petroleum, who are the frontrunners for developing SAF in India, is a step in the journey to ensure air travel is sustainable for future generations,’‘ Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said.

“We are honored to work with SpiceJet to advance sustainable aviation, with whom we already have an enduring partnership, and extend gratitude to IIP for being the catalysts for enabling SAF in India, for India,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

Anjan Ray, Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, said, “Our Institute is the first and currently the only organisation in India that is developing a fully indigenous SAF in the country, for the country. We are delighted to partner with SpiceJet and Boeing to contribute to making the Indian skies cleaner and greener.’‘

The companies will work together to leverage SAF supply from CSIR-IIP and its production partners and licencees to help SpiceJet decarbonise its fleet. SAF can reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 65 pc over the fuel’s life cycle with the potential to reach 100 pc in the future.

It is recognised as offering the most immediate and greatest potential to decarbonise aviation over the next 20 to 30 years.