Srei reports loss of ₹3,810cr in Q3

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd on Sunday said it has posted a consolidated net loss of ₹3,810 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal on account of higher and accelerated provisioning as a prudent measure.
The company had reported a net profit of ₹60 crore in the year-ago period.
Its revenue from operations for the October-December period of the current fiscal stood at ₹490 crore as against ₹1,450 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company said its total consolidated provisioning was at ₹3,100 crore for the period under review and the net worth stood at ₹296 crore as of December quarter of FY21.
The Kolkata-based company claimed that the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted its recovery, leading to an asset-liability mismatch.
"The current financial year has been one of the most challenging years in our history of more than three decades.
"The Covid-19 induced stress on our asset quality coupled with the credit squeeze in the NBFC sector has created an unprecedented situation. As a matter of prudence...we have decided to increase our provisions significantly," Srei chairman Hemant Kanoria said.
The lender had in November said a special audit of the company and its subsidiary, Srei Equipment Finance Ltd, was undertaken by an auditor appointed by the Reserve Bank of India.
A special audit is typically undertaken if there is a sharp deterioration in the quality of a lender's book.
