Sterling and Wilson enters into JV with Enel X to offer electric charging infra

Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd (SWPL), a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, has entered into a joint venture with Enel X to foray into the electric mobility segment in India. The 50:50 joint venture will enable the two companies to offer electric charging infrastructure in the Indian sub-continent.
The joint venture between SWPL and Enel X, a subsidiary of Italian energy giant Enel Group, will be incorporated on April 1 and will start operating from the second quarter of 2021.
With this partnership, SWPL will introduce Enel X’s Juice family of high-tech, digital and smart DC and fast AC electrical vehicle chargers, adjusted to the needs of the Indian consumer.
“The quick electric chargers will be a game-changer for the EV sector in the country and is in line with the national vision to combat fossil fuel pollution and associated climate change through accelerated electrification of private and public transportation as a prime lever. The joint venture will help create direct and indirect employment through local manufacturing and operations & maintenance services of the charging infrastructure,” Sanjay Jadhav, CEO, Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd, said.
Sterling Generators is an energy business division of SWPL.
The joint venture intends to give a boost to the fast-evolving private e-mobility ecosystem by providing world-class products and software platforms to support the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure build-up across the country. For SWPL and Enel X, this is a major step towards sustainability and a greener future that can boost India’s e-mobility ambitions. At the same time, consumers can access and benefit immensely from Enel X’s vast range of cutting-edge electric vehicle chargers, SWPL said in a statement.
“Joining forces allows our teams to leverage our extensive market knowledge and technical experience, helping to deliver effective results, as well as making important steps towards a clean and sustainable future. We will support the JV by bringing electric mobility solutions to market that are fit for local needs, accessible, and convenient for all drivers, significantly contributing to the decarbonisation of the transport sector across India and subsequently South-East Asia,” Enel X CEO Francesco Venturini, said.
