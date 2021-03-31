Sterling and Wilson Solar wins ₹890 cr order in US

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc, the US subsidiary of Shapoorji Pallonji group owned Sterling and Wilson Solar has signed an order worth $122million (₹890 crore) in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States of America.
The order has been received from a leading sustainable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by Q4 FY'22. SWSS will be managing the entire turn-key execution for the PV project.
The US is one of the largest renewable markets globally. The current order is from an existing customer in the US.
Amit Jain, Country Head, Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc said along with the current project, cumulative orders booked in the US now stand at about $260 million (₹1,880 crore).
Sterling & Wilson recently sold 75 MW operating solar project in Telangana to Adani Green Energy for an enterprise value of ₹450 crore.
The projects, commissioned in 2017, have long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana.
With the renewed commitment by the new administration in renewable energy, that includes rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, investing $2 trillion in clean energy, and fully decarbonising the power sector by 2035, US has huge potential, he added.
SWSS team based in Western USA will manage the project, he added.
Sterling and Wilson Solar has over 10.8 GWp of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies. This portfolio includes a 1,177 MWp Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi. The company also manages a portfolio of 8.1 GWp of operations and maintenance projects globally.
Sterling and Wilson Solar provides EPC services for utility-scale, rooftop and floating solar power projects. The company has presence in 25 countries including India, South-East Asia, West Asia, Africa and Europe.
