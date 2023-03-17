Sterlite Power on Friday said it has been awarded a transmission project for the evacuation of 20 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power from Rajasthan to the national grid.

The company has been awarded the transmission project for the evacuation of power from renewable energy zones (REZ) in Rajasthan under Phase III, Part G. The project was bid out through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process.

The project will involve construction of a 350-km, 765 kV transmission corridor from Fatehgarh III to Beawar in Rajasthan. It will enable the evacuation of a part of 20 GW of renewable power from the REZ in Fatehgarh (9.1 GW), Bhadla (8 GW), and Ramgarh (2.9 GW), the company said in a statement.

“Sterlite Power received the Letter of Intent (LoI) from PFC Consulting to build the project on a BOOT (build, own, operate, transfer) basis for a period of 35 years. The entire transmission system forms a critical part of the roadmap released by the Ministry of Power in 2022 for the integration of over 500 GW of RE capacity to the national grid by 2030,” it added.

This is the second green energy project for the company and its first in Rajasthan. Recently, Sterlite Power commissioned its first green energy project—the Lakadia-Vadodara power transmission project in Gujarat.

Since its commissioning, the around 300 km project is playing a vital role in supplying 5 GW of reliable and green power from the renewable energy-rich state of Gujarat to the national grid. It is also one of the largest transmission corridors built in India till date.

Sterlite Power MD Pratik Agarwal said, “We are very happy to win another green energy corridor transmission project, which is vital to India’s energy transition playbook. This is our 18 th transmission project in the country, and with our strong capabilities and experience, we are well poised to deliver another world-class asset to the nation.”

The company has 30 completed, sold, and under construction projects covering around 14,602 circuit km of transmission lines across India and Brazil. The portfolio also includes high-performance power conductors, extra-high voltage (EHV) cables, and optical ground wires (OPGW).

