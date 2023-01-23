Sterlite Power on Monday said it has secured multiple orders worth around ₹3,800 crore in its ‘Solutions’ business unit in the domestic and international markets during the first three quarters of FY23

“The new order wins are for uprate of existing power transmission lines for 132 kV, 220 kV and 400kV of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and state utilities like Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation (MePTCL) and West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company (WBSETCL),” the company said in a statement.

For Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPNL), Sterlite will supply and install OPGW for fiberisation of the State’s existing transmission network for 66 kV, 132 kV, 220 kV and 400kV. Uprate and Upgrade of existing transmission networks helps in maximising power carrying capacities of existing transmission corridors, ensuring faster, economical, and sustainable means of solving energy delivery challenges, it added.

In the ‘Products’ business, the company bagged orders for conductors and OPGW from large customers in India, Americas, SAARC and MEA region. Orders include supplies for major green energy transmission projects in India and abroad.

The company has also acquired strategic orders for the supply of Extra High Voltage (EHV) cables to State utilities like Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPNL).

Increasing demand

“With power utilities facing increased pressure due to a rapidly growing population, increased demand and ageing infrastructure, there is an urgent need for uprates and upgrades,” Sterlite Power CEO (India Transmission Business) Manish Agarwal said.

As part of the ‘Solutions’ business unit, Sterlite Power manufactures and sells a diversified portfolio of products, covering high performance conductors, OPGW and EHV insulated power cables, to domestic as well as international customers, including central and state electricity transmission companies, power transmission infra developers and transmission engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors.