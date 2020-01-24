Strides Consumer planning to expand product portfolio

Bengaluru-based consumer healthcare company Strides Consumer Private Ltd (SCPL) is looking to expand its product pipeline by moving into new categories such as cough, cold, allergies and gastrointestinal issues.

The company, which currently has presence only in South India, is looking to expand its footprint across the country starting from the eastern region. Strides Consumer currently offers two products in preventive healthcare category: NIXIT, an oral nicotine replacement therapy, and Jointflex, a topical analgesic cream for joint care.

Himava Nath, Business Head–India and South Asia, Strides, said that there will be more additions in the nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) and joint care categories. This apart, the company would also look at rolling out products in other categories in the next six-to-nine months.

Joint pain segment

“We have found acceptance for our products in the South and we have grown our business by over four times. East is a very big market when it comes to both smoking and joint pain. We have also set up our team here and are starting our expansion from the eastern region,” Nath told BusinessLine. Nath was in the city to announce the company’s foray into the eastern markets.

SCPL plans to add close to 12,000 outlets in the eastern and northeastern states of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Meghalaya in the next couple of months.

“We will look at rolling out other products in these two categories. Nixit is a product that helps one to quit smoking; there are other formats such as lozenges and strips. Similarly, under Jointflex, we would look at rolling out more products in the next six months,” he said.