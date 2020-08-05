Strides Pharma posts ₹102-cr profit in first quarter

Strides Pharma Sciences Limited has posted ₹101.84 crore profit for the first-quarter of 2020-21 as against ₹2.91 crore posted last year.

The company’s revenue was up 14.08 per cent for Q1 at ₹794.10 crore as against ₹696.05 crore posted last year. EPS for the quarter stood at ₹11.56 compared with ₹3.11 last year.

Commenting on the performance, R Ananthanarayanan, Managing Director & CEO, saud, “Coming out of a challenging Q4 FY20 due to Ranitidine withdrawal, Strides has started FY21 on a positive note. We have reported strong performance across all our business in Q1 FY21 despite significant disruptions and ambiguity in the business environment due to Covid-19.”

He added “Our regulated markets growth was 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter and our emerging markets are now returning to growth after several quarters.”