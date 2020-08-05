Companies

Strides Pharma posts ₹102-cr profit in first quarter

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 05, 2020

Strides Pharma Sciences Limited has posted ₹101.84 crore profit for the first-quarter of 2020-21 as against ₹2.91 crore posted last year.

The company’s revenue was up 14.08 per cent for Q1 at ₹794.10 crore as against ₹696.05 crore posted last year. EPS for the quarter stood at ₹11.56 compared with ₹3.11 last year.

Commenting on the performance, R Ananthanarayanan, Managing Director & CEO, saud, “Coming out of a challenging Q4 FY20 due to Ranitidine withdrawal, Strides has started FY21 on a positive note. We have reported strong performance across all our business in Q1 FY21 despite significant disruptions and ambiguity in the business environment due to Covid-19.”

He added “Our regulated markets growth was 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter and our emerging markets are now returning to growth after several quarters.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 05, 2020
Quarterly Results
Strides Pharma Science Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Lupin launches its version of Favipiravir