The success of the 2,000 megawatt (MW) Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project is critical for the setting up of the 2,880 MW Dibang multi-purpose project, NHPC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi said. In an interaction with businessline, he said the project is expected to be commissioned by December 2024. Excerpts:

Q How critical is the success of this project for the hydro power sector?

With the commissioning of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, there will be an addition of 2,000 MW installed capacity, which is more than the total capacity added in the hydro sector during the last 5 years. This will result in more than 4 per cent increase in India’s total hydro power installed capacity as on date and will be a major contribution towards achieving an optimal generation capacity mix.

This being one of the largest hydropower projects in India, its successful commissioning will further boost the country’s confidence to construct and commission large hydropower projects. The experience gained during construction of this project will help not only NHPC in constructing the 2,880 MW Dibang multi-purpose project, but also other developers in timely completion of large hydropower projects.

Q Recent land subsidence issues in Uttarakhand have brought attention to hydro power projects. What safeguards have you taken to deal with contingencies?

Subansiri Lower dam has provision of flood cushion of 15 meter between EL 190 m to FRL at EL 205 m by keeping reservoir level at EL 190 m during monsoon period. In terms of volume, the flood cushion comprises 442 million cubic meters capacity. It will attenuate the medium floods (10 to 100 year period floods) by 30 per cent to 40 per cent. In addition to project implementation, Subansiri Lower Project is implementing river bank protection works up to 30 km downstream of the dam and beyond in vulnerable stretches with consent and agreement with the Government of Assam.

Q What is the timeline for commissioning of the project?

The construction work of the project is at an advanced stage. Work is progressing at a good pace and all the eight units (8 x 250 MW) of the project are scheduled for commissioning by December 2024.

Q How will the project benefit Arunachal Pradesh and Assam?

Arunachal Pradesh has been allocated 274 MW power from Subansiri Lower, out of which 240 MW is free power including LADF. Assam has been allocated with 533 MW power which includes 25 MW free power. All seven North-Eastern States and five northern States/UTs (Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh) and five western States (Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa) will be benefited from the power generated from this project.

Q How has the unnecessary delays led to burgeoning costs for setting up of India’s largest hydro power project?