Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. is set to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Ratna Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. through an all-cash deal worth ₹5.5 crore. The acquisition, expected to be finalised by August 30, 2023, positions Ratna Lifesciences as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sudarshan Pharma.

Ratna Lifesciences specialises in oncology products with an existing capacity of 2 metric tons, expandable to 15 metric tons. Ratna’s standing order book of nearly two metric tons, with a revenue potential of ₹15 crore and high EBITDA margins, presents a significant growth opportunity for Sudarshan Pharma. The future expansion plan could drive revenue potential to ₹55–60 crore annually.

However, the shares went down by 0.1 per cent to ₹72 at 11.17 am on BSE.

