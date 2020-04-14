Sudhanshu Vats exits Viacom18

Sudhanshu Vats has decided to step down as the MD & CEO of Viacom18 after 8 years at the helm.

During his years at the company, Vats strengthened Viacom18’s position in Hindi mass entertainment, regional, kids, music & English entertainment and turned around the filmed entertainment business with content led cinema. Viacom18 has grown from a six to a 54-channel network with its video-on-demand platform, Voot, helping it establish a strong digital presence.

Viacom 18, part of Reliance Industries media and entertainment business, did not give any reason for Vats’ exit. It is also not clear who will take over from Vats as the MD & CEO.

The company said that the existing vertical head will work under the leadership of Rahul Joshi, Managing Director of the Network18 Group.

Speaking about his journey at Viacom18, Sudhanshu Vats said, “It has been an extremely challenging and satisfying 8 years at the helm of Viacom18. I have had the privilege of working with some of the best minds in M&E industry to chart the growth story of Viacom18. We have together built one of the most admired media company of brilliant storytellers with diversified presence across screens and platforms. As I look forward to taking up newer challenges, I shall always cherish the learnings in leading India’s youngest and fastest-growing media and entertainment company.”

Vats will be serving at Viacom18 till 15th April 2020.