Sukino Healthcare Solutions, a continuum of care provider for long-term health care management, has secured a Series-A private equity investment of ₹50 crore from Stakeboat Capital.

Sukino plans deploying fresh funds to expand to newer geographies and areas using technology and the best of business processes mastered over the years.

The company said it currently manages five centers and this would be expanded to 20 with 1,500 beds over the next three years. Sukino in the past has raised angel rounds from marquee investors with the family offices of Kris Gopalakrishnan and Mohandas Pai as lead investors.

Rajinish Menon, CEO Sukino Healthcare, said, “We are grateful to Stakeboat and, in particular, to Chandrasekar Kandasamy, MD of Stakeboat, for providing us with this funding opportunity. Their entrepreneur-friendly approach and growth-oriented ideas align with our vision for Sukino. We are confident that we can rapidly expand our geographic reach and the scope of offerings.”

Sukino is a comprehensive continuum of care provider. It offers complete out-of-hospital recuperative, rehabilitative, and palliative care to all patients at any transitory stage of their illness for a speedy recovery. Be it long-term management for chronic illnesses or post-acute illness recuperation Sukino is the right partner of choice.

The care is provided either at its continuum of care facilities or at the home of patients. To date, the company has serviced more than 10,000 patients and is present across five locations in Bangalore and Kochi.