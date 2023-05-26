Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd posted a net profit of ₹1,984 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 against a net loss of ₹2,277 crore in the same period last year.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, said the company’s well-rounded performance reflected progress in multiple businesses in India and the emerging markets.

“Our specialty business remains on growth path and we are committed to continue scaling it up. Acquisition of Concert helps further strengthen our portfolio in dermatology,” he said, adding that deuruxolitinib has the potential to become a major product for the company by addressing highly unmet needs of alopecia areata patients.

The company’s gross sales grew 14.3 percent y-o-y to ₹10,725 crore.

The sales of its India formulation (finished drugs) business stood at ₹3,364 crore, up 8.7 percent over last year.

It’s formulation sales in the US clocked $430 million, up 10.5 percent over the previous year.

Finished drug sales in emerging markets stood at $221 million, up 7.5 percent over last year, while the sales in the remaining parts of the world clocked $ 191 million, up 7.4 percent. The company’s research spends stood at ₹665 crore compared to ₹543 crore.

The company’s Board of Directors proposed a final dividend of ₹4 per share for FY23. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹7.5 per share paid in FY23, taking the total dividend for FY23 to ₹11.5 per share compared to ₹10 per share for FY22.

Sun Pharma’s gross sales stood at ₹43,278 for the overall FY23, up 12.6 percent over the same period last year. Its net profit stood at ₹8473 crore, compared to ₹3272 crore for FY22. It’s India formulation sales were up 6.6 per cent at ₹13,603 crore.

Its US formulation sales were at $1684 million in FY23, up 10.3 percent over same period last year, while the global specialty sales were up 29 percent at $871 million.