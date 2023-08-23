SuperBottoms, a sustainable baby and mom care brand, has raised $5 million in its recent Series A1 funding round led by Lok Capital and Sharrp Ventures.

This round also marked the third investment by DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital in the company, according to a company statement.

“With the funds raised, we aim to drive initiatives that spread awareness about Cloth Diapering to a wider audience throughout the country. We’re thrilled to join forces with consumer-oriented investors including Lok Capital, Sharrp Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, and Saama Capital as we expand our reach and strengthen our commitment to creating a robust brand for children,” Pallavi Utagi, the founder of SuperBottoms said.

This funding will be used for category expansion and offline growth. With a strategic vision to establish cloth diapering as a preferred choice, SuperBottoms aims for a diverse portfolio that appeals to a larger audience. Concurrently, it’s extending its physical presence, forging real connections with customers.

Venky Natarajan, Managing Partner at Lok Capital, said, “The company has scaled remarkably, its approach to eco-friendly baby products has resonated deeply with consumers, and their dedication to quality and environmental responsibility stands out. We look forward to being a part of this journey, supporting SuperBottoms as they continue to redefine this market and pave the way for a greener future in childcare.”

Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, the brand offers a range of products, including cotton langots, potty training pants, kid’s clothing, and more, demonstrating the brand’s profound understanding of essential baby care. Beyond traditional baby care, the company introduced the pioneering MaxAbsorb Period Underwear an alternative to conventional plastic-based period care products.

